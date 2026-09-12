Gardaí release a second man without charge in Dún Laoghaire shooting investigation

Mark Cullen died after being shot in the leg in Dún Laoghaire.

Gardaí have released a second man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Dún Laoghaire in July.

The man aged in his 40s was arrested on Thursday as part of the Garda investigation into the death of Mark Cullen (39). Cullen was shot in the leg at Patrician Park, Kill Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, on July 5th.

Cullen, from Shankill in south Dublin, had gone by arrangement to meet men known to him at Patrician Park at about 8.30am.

Gardaí are understood to be working on the theory that the shooting was a botched punishment or intimidation attack.

The man who was released is the second man to be detained and released without charge as part of the Garda investigation.

A Garda statement said a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.