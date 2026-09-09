Two further arrests after fatal violent incident in Leopardstown

Two further arrests have been made by gardaí investigating an incident of violent disorder in Leopardstown, south Dublin, after which a man died from what were described as “catastrophic injuries”.

It brings to six the total number of arrests made so far following the alleged brawl at an abandoned premises in the South County Business Park last month which saw several men hospitalised.

Two further men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested in Dublin on Tuesday. Both have since been released without charge, a Garda spokesperson said.

Files are to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and investigations are ongoing.

Two men, Kevin Rostas (21) of Harrington Street, Dublin 8, and Cristian Demian (23) of Howth Road, appeared before Dún Laoghaire District Court in connection with the incident last Tuesday.

They were accused of violent disorder.

CCTV footage capturing some of the incident showed weapons and implements used during the fight, including poles, sticks and shovels.

Siminic Rostas (24) died on September 1st at Beaumont Hospital’s intensive care unit after suffering “catastrophic injuries”.

He was struck twice with a shovel before he was rendered unconscious, and was struck again after, the court heard.

The incident occurred at an abandoned premises in which about 15 members of the Roma community had resided for several months.

It was claimed the accused and three others came to the site, stating they were there to collect personal property from someone at the premises.

The detectives said there was a subsequent verbal dispute that escalated to violence.

A third man, Augustin Rostas, also previously appeared in court faced with the same charge. The 22-year-old, with addresses at Convent Place, Hatch Street Lower, and Kevin Street, Dublin 2, was granted conditional bail.

A fourth man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident and subsequently released without charge to allow for a file to be prepared for the DPP.