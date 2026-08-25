Duo accused of rape and false imprisonment in Galway city to seek bail in High Court

An Arabic interpreter was late for the hearing, and one of the accused indicated, before the interpreter’s arrival, that he did not understand what he was being asked. File photograph: The Irish Times

Two men accused of the rape and false imprisonment of a woman at Ceannt Station in Galway earlier this month are to apply for bail in the High Court later this week.

The accused – aged 25 and 27 – appeared at Galway District Court on Tuesday via video link from prison.

They were previously charged with the rape of a woman at the car park of Ceannt Railway Station, Eyre Square on August 1st last.

The older man is also accused of rape, contrary to section 4 of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act, according to court documents.

The men, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, are also charged with falsely imprisoning the alleged victim at the same location on the same date.

The accused men were refused bail when they first appeared in court earlier this month.

Garda Sgt Damien Prendergast told the court on Tuesday that the directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were still awaited in the case.

Defence barrister Donal Cronin indicated to Judge Gerard Furlong that the defendants would apply for bail in the High Court on Thursday.

An Arabic interpreter was late for the hearing. One of the accused indicated on three occasions before the interpreter’s arrival that he did not understand what he was being asked.

The judge remanded both men in custody to appear before the September 7th sitting of Galway District Court for the DPP’s directions. He said the men would have to appear in court on that date if their bail application was successful; otherwise, they would appear via video link.