Dublin museum worker accused of possessing Semtex capable of causing ‘catastrophic damage’

Simon O’Donovan, right, arrives at a sitting of the Special Criminal Court last month. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A National Museum employee charged over the seizure of a Semtex explosive device, which was described as capable of causing “catastrophic damage and serious loss of life”, has been granted €40,000 bail.

Simon O’Donovan (44), of Sperrin Road, Dublin 12, was previously remanded in custody by the Special Criminal Court.

On Tuesday the father of two successfully applied to be released at the High Court, which heard he was a member of the dissident-aligned republican group Saoradh.

A Garda Special Detective Unit (SDU) officer voiced concerns that O’Donovan “would continue to engage in operational activities to further the aims of New IRA”.

O’Donovan was arrested following an SDU operation, which led to a car being stopped in Co Monaghan near the Border in July.

O’Donovan is charged that on July 22nd at St Laurence’s Road, Chapelizod, Dublin 10, he did knowingly have in his possession an explosive improvised device, contrary to the Explosive Substances Act.

Judge Mícheál P O’Higgins noted that gardaí objected to bail. However, he said it could be granted subject to strict conditions.

O’Donovan must lodge €10,000 personally and needs approval from an independent surety with €30,000 available, which will be frozen in their account. The surety has yet to be confirmed and can be endorsed later in the District Court.

He has surrendered his passport and must reside at his current address, obey a 10pm-7am curfew, provide a mobile phone number on which he is available 24/7, sign on daily at a local Garda station, have no direct or indirect contact with members of the political group Saoradh or engage in any of that movement’s events.

The terms also state he must stay out of the Dublin 7 area and the Collins Barrack National Museum in the capital, and have no contact with witnesses or with law student Isobella Perrie Sullivan, a co-accused in the case.

Det Sgt Shane Noone agreed with Niamh O’Carroll, for the State, that he remained concerned O’Donovan would commit other offences and interfere with witnesses in the case.

Noone alleged the accused was “captured on CCTV at 1.33pm on July 22nd, leaving Collins Barracks Museum with a distinctive holdall bag in his possession”.

The court heard the accused, who appeared via video link, had worked at the museum for a decade, holding the position of deputy facilities officer.

Noone said the accused was “tracked” on CCTV cycling to the War Memorial Gardens and meeting his co-accused 20 minutes later.

It was alleged he was observed at St Lawrence Road showing Perrie Sullivan the contents of the bag, which she took before driving by car to Aclint, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, where she was stopped by members attached to the SDU.

The court heard gardaí recovered 394 grammes of military-grade Semtex, a timer, a timing switch and a viable detonator.

Noone said that on arrest the accused replied: “This is harassment because I am a member of Saoradh”, which the SDU officer described as a far-left political group formed by dissident republicans in the Republic and the North.

Noone told the court the device was transported to and stored at the museum, which “posed a risk to members of the public and tourists, not to mention targets”. Noone alleged that O’Donovan showed “blatant disregard”.

“An unintended detonation would have caused catastrophic damage and serious loss of life or serious injury,” he said.

The court heard it has been confirmed there was Semtex in the bag seized at Aclint.

O’Donovan is to remain in custody with consent to bail until all funds have been provided as stipulated. He is due back before the non-jury Special Criminal Court on October 5th, when he is expected to be served with the book of evidence.

Perrie Sullivan (25) of Abbeylands Park, Clane, Co Kildare, was previously charged with possession of explosives on July 22nd in connection with the same investigation.

She was released on €15,000 bail subject to conditions including that she not have any contact with anyone in Saoradh, or the New IRA, after the car she was in was stopped by gardaí on the N2 at Aclint. Her case has been adjourned until September 28th.