Crime & Law

Man arrested following €1.67m drug seizure in Cork

Arrest followed a controlled delivery involving 83.5kg of herbal cannabis seized by Revenue Customs officers

Gardaí say that 83.5 kg of cannabis was seized. Photograph(stock): David Ramos/Getty Images
Gardaí say that 83.5 kg of cannabis was seized. Photograph(stock): David Ramos/Getty Images
Barry Roche
Tue Jul 07 2026 - 13:391 MIN READ

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s for questioning following the seizure of almost €1.7 million worth of drugs in Co Cork.

The man, a Chinese national resident in Birmingham in England, was arrested at a storage unit in the Little Island Industrial Estate outside Cork city following a controlled delivery of 83.5kg of herbal cannabis on Monday, which was seized by Revenue Customs officers.

Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit arrested the man at the scene once he accepted the delivery of the drugs and conveyed him to Mayfield Garda Station for questioning.

He is detained under the provisions of Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to seven days before they must be charged or released. It is expected the man will be charged later today.

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The drugs, worth an estimated street value of €1.67 million and which gardaí believe were destined for distribution in the local Cork market, have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

The operation was a joint one involving garda units and Revenue Customs Service.

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Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times