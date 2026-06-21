Gardaí examine pipe bomb left at developer’s home in search for suspect’s identity

Gardaí were called to the home of a developer near Bandon at about 6pm on Thursday when a local resident noticed a suspicious-looking device which had been left on the bonnet of a car belonging to a member of the developer’s family

Gardaí are hoping that a forensic examination of a pipe bomb left at the home of a developer in Co Cork will help them identify who was behind what they describe as “a sinister move”.

Investigators confirmed to The Irish Times that Army bomb-disposal experts from Collins Barracks in Cork were able to make safe the pipe bomb without having to carry out a controlled explosion on the viable device. Gardaí now have component parts for forensic examination.

“They have returned it to us and we have sent on the parts to Forensic Science Ireland, so hopefully they will find something that will enable us [to discover] who was behind this,” said a Garda source.

Gardaí were called to the home of the developer near Bandon in west Cork at about 6pm on Thursday when a local resident noticed a suspicious-looking device which had been left on the bonnet of a car belonging to a member of the developer’s family, which was parked outside the house.

Officers immediately identified the device as a pipe bomb and requested the services of the Defence Forces explosives ordnance unit at Collins Barracks in Cork, members of which travelled Bandon. Using a bomb-disposal robot, they removed the device, which they said was viable.

Residents of the house and some adjoining properties were evacuated and the area remained under lockdown for several hours before it was declared safe to return.

Meanwhile, gardaí have begun examining CCTV footage harvested from the developer’s property and from surrounding houses on the quiet country lane in the hope of identifying any suspicious activity.

They have also begun harvesting CCTV footage from commercial and residential properties on the main approach roads to Bandon.

“This pipe bomb was just resting on the bonnet of the car – it wasn’t detonated but it was clearly left as a threat. We are keeping an open mind at this stage but we will be exploring all avenues of inquiry to try and find out who is behind such a sinister move,” said the Garda source.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, including those with mobile phone or dashcam footage, to come forward.