Man (60s) arrested after body of man (30s) found at Dublin house

Gardaí are investigating after a man's body was found in Artane, Dublin, on Saturday.

Gardaí have arrested a man (60s) after the body of another man (30s) was found at a house in Dublin early on Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call from a house on Brookwood Heights, Artane, shortly after 12.30am.

The man in his 30s was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at a Garda station in north Dublin.

The body remains at the house, which will be examined by Garda technical staff. A coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified, and a postmortem will be arranged.

A senior Garda officer and family liaison officer have been assigned to the case, with an incident room set up at Clontarf Garda station.