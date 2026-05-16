Crime & Law

Man (60s) arrested after body of man (30s) found at Dublin house

Gardaí responded to a call from house on Brookwood Heights, Artane, shortly after 12.30am

Gardaí are investigating after a man's body was found in Artane, Dublin, on Saturday.
Gardaí are investigating after a man's body was found in Artane, Dublin, on Saturday.
Órla Ryan
Sat May 16 2026 - 12:311 MIN READ

Gardaí have arrested a man (60s) after the body of another man (30s) was found at a house in Dublin early on Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call from a house on Brookwood Heights, Artane, shortly after 12.30am.

The man in his 30s was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at a Garda station in north Dublin.

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The body remains at the house, which will be examined by Garda technical staff. A coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified, and a postmortem will be arranged.

A senior Garda officer and family liaison officer have been assigned to the case, with an incident room set up at Clontarf Garda station.

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