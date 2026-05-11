Rathfarnham land searched as part of inquiry into unsolved murder of property investor

Gardaí investigating the unsolved murder of a mechanic and property investor in his south Dublin home 17 years ago have started searching land in Rathfarnham.

Liam Murray (42), a single man with no children, was found in the bedroom of his home at Rockbrook Cottages, Edmondstown Road, three days after being fatally wounded in his bed on St Patrick’s Day in 2009.

Murray was described as short-tempered and confrontational and had become embroiled in fights and tit-for-tat threats with a number of people. Some of his property dealings had also turned sour.

Garda Headquarters on Monday confirmed a search of lands had begun close to the deceased’s home as part of the murder inquiry.

Murray had spent St Patrick’s Day socialising in the Headline Bar on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin 8. He left the pub in the early evening and arrived home at about 6.20pm.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who saw Murray on the day, including driving his black Mitsubishi Pajero, to contact the investigation team. He is described as being 5ft 10in tall and of stocky build, with short, dark-brown curly hair.

Murray’s murder was investigated against the backdrop of several fights he had been involved in, including one at a pub two weeks before his death. His property dealings were also examined as part of the inquiry.

In 2011, two men were arrested for questioning about the fatal shooting and a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). However, it did not advance criminal charges due to there being insufficient evidence to ground a prosecution.

One of the men arrested was a former IRA member. The second was a Dublin businessman and close associate of the former IRA man.

Murray’s family have long campaigned for justice, including applying to the courts to secure information in the Garda file compiled for the DPP. They have been appraised of the latest developments in the case, which involves a search for evidence that may aid the murder investigation.

In 2020, Murray’s sister told an inquest into his death that both she and her brother faced threats and intimidation in the years before his death. She said that when the threats were reported to the Garda, her brother was advised to take security precautions.

She said Murray was involved in a number of altercations with a named person in 2006, in the months after the threats were reported. In November of that year, shots were fired into his bedroom, which was regarded as an attempt on his life.

A friend of Murray’s told the inquest the deceased got into a fight in the Headline Bar two weeks before the murder. The inquest was told Murray hit another man and a threat was made against him that he would be killed.

Another friend said in evidence that he believed the shots being fired into Murray’s home in 2006 were linked to soured property dealings. He said Murray’s dog’s throat was slit in the same year and another dog he owned went missing.

The same witness described his friend, Murray, as the “most impatient person” and “abrupt and hot-tempered”. When he heard of Murray’s death, he immediately thought he had been murdered as he had “annoyed so many people” and had easily started confrontations with strangers.

Anyone with information, or who believes they saw Murray on the day of his murder, is asked to contact Terenure Garda station on (01) 6666400 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.