Gardaí investigate arson attack on house in Tralee by men wearing balaclavas

Gardaí say investigations are continuing into the attack in Co Kerry. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí are investigating a case of “criminal damage by fire” at a house in Tralee, Co Kerry overnight.

A residential property at Cois Coille in Tralee was petrol-bombed shortly before 4am.

A downstairs window of the house was broken and windows of a car outside the property were smashed.

It is understood up to three men wearing balaclavas were seen at the location. Gardaí said “no injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing”.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.