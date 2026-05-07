Crime & Law

Gardaí investigate arson attack on house in Tralee by men wearing balaclavas

Property at Cois Coille was petrol-bombed shortly before 4am

Gardaí say investigations are continuing into the attack in Co Kerry. Photograph: iStock
Gardaí say investigations are continuing into the attack in Co Kerry. Photograph: iStock
Olivia Kelleher
Thu May 07 2026 - 13:301 MIN READ

Gardaí are investigating a case of “criminal damage by fire” at a house in Tralee, Co Kerry overnight.

A residential property at Cois Coille in Tralee was petrol-bombed shortly before 4am.

A downstairs window of the house was broken and windows of a car outside the property were smashed.

It is understood up to three men wearing balaclavas were seen at the location. Gardaí said “no injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing”.

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Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

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