Boy (13) arrested after police attacked with petrol bombs in Derry

Police said there had been a number of incidents of antisocial behaviour in the Bishop Street, The Fountain and Nailors Row areas of Derry in the past week. Photograph: AFP

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after police were attacked with petrol bombs and masonry in Derry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said an investigation was under way to identify those involved in the disorder in the Bishop Street area on Tuesday evening.

Police said there had been a number of incidents of antisocial behaviour in the Bishop Street, The Fountain and Nailors Row areas in the past week.

A spokesperson said a number of people had been involved with some wearing masks.

Police received a report at about 5.30pm on Tuesday that a number of masked youths were gathered in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Bishop Street was closed temporarily to deal with the disorder, causing disruption and fear yet again to the local communities.

“A number of glass bottles were thrown, with fireworks also set off and petrol bombs and masonry thrown at police vehicles.

“A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

“An investigation is under way to identify all those involved, and we will take action against anyone identified as committing offences.”

Anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, has been asked to contact the PSNI. – PA