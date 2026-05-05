Three men arrested over attack in which woman was set on fire in Clondalkin

Alexis Lee Campion had flammable liquid poured on her before being set on fire after answering the door of her Dublin home. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a woman who had flammable liquid poured on her before being set on fire after answering the door of her Dublin home.

The latest arrests came as members of An Garda Síochána searched nine properties on Tuesday morning. The three men, who are said to be in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were taken to Garda stations in the Dublin area for questioning over the attempted murder of Alexis Lee Campion in Clondalkin.

Three other men have previously been charged in connection with the attack.

It is understood Campion was not the intended target of the attack which gardaí believe was an act of drug-related intimidation.

The mother of two was severely injured in the incident, however, and continues to receive treatment for the burns she suffered.

She initially had to be placed in an induced coma at St James’s Hospital and has undergone a number of surgeries. She had suffered serious burn injuries, in particular to her face and upper body,

Campion had answered the door to a caller at the property just after 10am on November 25th. As she opened the door a substance was sprayed at her and she was set on fire. A man was also taken to hospital with injuries after trying to extinguish the flames.

Three weeks after the attack, gardaí searched eight properties in west Dublin and in March, a further 19 were searched with three arrests also made at that stage.

The three arrested on Tuesday were detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 and gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.