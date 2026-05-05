Crime & Law

Man and woman arrested after seizure of firearms and replica grenade in Co Wicklow

Army bomb disposal team and members of Garda armed support unit involved in operation in Baltinglass on Monday

Gardaí seized a number of firearms, including two semi-automatic pistols, along with ammunition and a replica grenade at a house near Baltinglass on Monday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí seized a number of firearms, including two semi-automatic pistols, along with ammunition and a replica grenade at a house near Baltinglass on Monday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Jack White
Tue May 05 2026 - 12:081 MIN READ

A man and a woman have been arrested following a seizure of firearms and a replica grenade in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí seized a number of firearms, including two semi-automatic pistols, along with ammunition and a replica grenade at a house near Baltinglass on Monday.

The search of the home, which was supported by members of the armed support unit, was part of “ongoing investigations”, Garda headquarters said on Tuesday.

The Army’s bomb disposal team attended the scene on Monday, and a cordon was put in place for a time, though the area has since been declared safe.

READ MORE

Katie Simpson ‘let down at every step’ by PSNI inquiry into her murder, report finds

‘My family and friends said, if you can stay in Europe, stay in Europe’

Inside Ireland’s coffee culture: ‘I said I was a barista, people thought I worked in the Four Courts’

Popular Dublin food truck owner told planning permission would set ‘undesirable precedent’

The man, aged in his 30s, and the woman, aged in her late 20s, were arrested at the scene.

Both are being held at a Garda station in Wicklow under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

All firearms seized will be subject to further technical and ballistic analysis, while “investigations are ongoing”, Garda headquarters said.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times