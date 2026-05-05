Man and woman arrested after seizure of firearms and replica grenade in Co Wicklow

Gardaí seized a number of firearms, including two semi-automatic pistols, along with ammunition and a replica grenade at a house near Baltinglass on Monday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

A man and a woman have been arrested following a seizure of firearms and a replica grenade in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí seized a number of firearms, including two semi-automatic pistols, along with ammunition and a replica grenade at a house near Baltinglass on Monday.

The search of the home, which was supported by members of the armed support unit, was part of “ongoing investigations”, Garda headquarters said on Tuesday.

The Army’s bomb disposal team attended the scene on Monday, and a cordon was put in place for a time, though the area has since been declared safe.

The man, aged in his 30s, and the woman, aged in her late 20s, were arrested at the scene.

Both are being held at a Garda station in Wicklow under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

All firearms seized will be subject to further technical and ballistic analysis, while “investigations are ongoing”, Garda headquarters said.