Crime & Law

Army bomb squad called in after suspicious device found in Donegal

‘Controlled explosion’ carried out on object, which appeared ‘discarded’

Explosive Ordnance Disposal arrived at the scene on Saturday afternoon. File image. Photograph:: David Sleator
Explosive Ordnance Disposal arrived at the scene on Saturday afternoon. File image. Photograph:: David Sleator
Chris McNulty
Sat May 02 2026 - 19:221 MIN READ

The Army’s bomb disposal team was called in after a suspicious device was found on the outskirts of Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

A cordon was established and the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was summoned after the device was located in the area of Edenacarnan South.

The townland is between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan and close to Illistrin.

Military vehicles made their way to the area in mid-afternoon on Saturday after being drafted in by An Garda Síochána.

READ MORE

How weight-loss drugs are reshaping modern life: ‘I’m paying €250 a month not to eat’

MacSharry defends intervention in case of developer jailed for assault on three boys

Kate O’Connor on her gruelling seven-event sport: ‘It’s so tough on a woman’s body’

Kinahan cartel member Sean McGovern apologises to victims, seeks reduced prison sentence

Gardaí also attended the scene and manned the cordon.

It is understood a controlled explosion was carried out on the device.

It has not been clarified whether the suspicious device – which is understood to have appeared as if it were discarded – was viable.

A Garda spokesperson said the operation “has been successfully completed”.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter