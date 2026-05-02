Army bomb squad called in after suspicious device found in Donegal

Explosive Ordnance Disposal arrived at the scene on Saturday afternoon. File image. Photograph:: David Sleator

The Army’s bomb disposal team was called in after a suspicious device was found on the outskirts of Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

A cordon was established and the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was summoned after the device was located in the area of Edenacarnan South.

The townland is between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan and close to Illistrin.

Military vehicles made their way to the area in mid-afternoon on Saturday after being drafted in by An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí also attended the scene and manned the cordon.

It is understood a controlled explosion was carried out on the device.

It has not been clarified whether the suspicious device – which is understood to have appeared as if it were discarded – was viable.

A Garda spokesperson said the operation “has been successfully completed”.