Healthcare recruitment company says gardaí probing ‘cyber security incident’

Healthdaq said a cyber security incident has been reported to the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau.

A healthcare recruitment company working on the island of Ireland has said it was “the victim of a cyber security incident”.

Healthdaq said the incident has been reported to the relevant regulatory and law enforcement authorities including the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau.

The company stated that it works with health and social care trusts and the Department of Health in Northern Ireland and has listed a Dublin-based disability service provider as a client.

Healthdaq, which has offices in Belfast and Dublin, said in a statement: “As this incident is the subject of an active criminal investigation, we cannot make any further comments at this time.”

An Garda Siochana has been contacted for comment. – PA