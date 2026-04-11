Almost 150 gardaí fined more than €96,000 in total for disciplinary breaches

Forty-two gardaí were suspended last year, up from 18 in 2024. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

An Garda Síochána found 149 of its members to be in breach of discipline last year and fined them a total of €96,727.

Figures provided by the force under the Freedom of Information Act show the largest fine imposed on a member last year was €9,858.

Neglect of duty, discreditable conduct, discourtesy and misconduct towards a fellow member were among the reasons cited for members being fined.

Fines totalling €91,500 were imposed on 155 Garda members in 2024.

Forty-two gardaí were suspended last year, up from 18 in 2024, with a total of 98 members serving suspensions as of March 1st last.

Sixteen members were suspended for alleged sexual assault/sexual misconduct; 17 for allegedly driving under the influence of an intoxicant; 10 for alleged domestic violence/coercive control; nine for alleged assault/assault causing harm; eight for corruption/criminal association; 11 for alleged theft/forgery/dishonesty; and two for alleged fixed charge penalty notice interference.

A Garda spokeswoman said the number of gardaí serving suspensions represented just 0.7 per cent of the force’s 14,529 members.

Garda Representative Association (GRA) general secretary Ronan Slevin said the group was “deeply concerned” that the number of gardaí suspended last year more than doubled.

[ Garda suspensions more than double as accusations of abuse riseOpens in new window ]

“While there is an acknowledgment that suspensions are necessary in some isolated instances, there have been cases of ‘suspend first, ask questions later’ with suspension being used as a ‘go-to’ disciplinary tool,” he said.

“Even though many members have then been totally exonerated and returned to duty, we are told of the feeling of isolation and stigmatisation of members regardless of any guilt or innocence while lengthy suspensions have been imposed.”

Asked about Slevin’s comments, a Garda spokeswoman said the organisation “does not comment on third-party remarks”.

She said “the vast majority” of gardaí act in a highly professional and ethical manner, but there “are times, when in order to maintain public trust, it is necessary to suspend Gardaí subject to disciplinary investigations”.