Young widow pays poignant tribute to husband and father of one who died in stabbing incident in Cork city

Oleksandr Zhyvytskyi had 'a special gift for bringing joy, support and warmth to everyone around him', said his widow Viktoriya. Photograph: rip.ie

The young widow of a Ukrainian father of one who died after being stabbed in Cork city last week has told mourners at his funeral Mass that she and their 10-month-old daughter will always love him for his kindness and devotion.

Viktoriya Zhyvytskyi paid tribute to her husband, Oleksandr (31), who died after suffering a stab wound near the couple’s apartment at Knapps Square off Carroll’s Quay in Cork city centre on March 16th. A 42-year-old man has been charged with his murder.

Oleksandr Zhyvytskyi grew up in Ukraine, and about 50 members of the Ukrainian community in Cork joined locals to sympathise with Viktoriya and the couple’s baby daughter, Yeva, at his funeral Mass in the North Cathedral in Cork on Tuesday.

Ukrainian priest Fr Roman Biletskyy was joined by local priest Fr Sean Crowley in welcoming mourners to the church for the Greek Orthodox Mass, which was conducted mainly in Ukrainian.

Standing in front of the photo of her husband resting on his coffin, Viktoriya spoke first in Ukrainian and then in English as she painted a vivid and poignant picture of Oleksandr, known affectionately as Sasha, and told how she and their daughter will always remember him.

She said he was skilled at jobs from painting houses and repairing cars to replacing cooling systems to tiling walls. Wherever he worked, including his most recent employer BCL Metal and Ventilation in Little Island in Cork, he was regarded as hardworking and reliable.

“But what truly defined Sasha was not what he did but who he was – genuine, cheerful and sincere with people – he was an example to others with his humanity, kindness and honesty, he was always willing to help. He would give his last without hesitation if somebody needed more.

“He had a special gift for bringing joy, support and warmth to everyone around him. His smile would lift those who knew him. He was not selfish and would stand by you when things were challenging, and more than once he would help strangers on the street.”

Viktoriya said his greatest love in life was his family and he was a loving and devoted father and husband.

Among those who expressed sympathies were Oleksandr’s colleagues at BCL Metals as well as former bishop of Cork and Ross Dr John Buckley and several of the gardaí involved in the investigation led by Det Insp Jason Lynch.