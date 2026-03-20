Crime & Law

Man arrested as part of investigation into Monaghan cockfighting

A large number of people fled scene where gardaí found 15 dead and 70 live roosters

Roosters in a cockfight in Bangkok, Thailand. Gardai are investigating an alleged incident of the illegal activity in Co Monaghan. Photograph: Reuters
Roosters in a cockfight in Bangkok, Thailand. Gardai are investigating an alleged incident of the illegal activity in Co Monaghan. Photograph: Reuters
Tim O'Brien
Fri Mar 20 2026 - 21:291 MIN READ

Gardaí have arrested a man aged in his 70s in relation to an investigation into cockfighting in Co Monaghan almost two years ago.

Cockfighting is an illegal blood sport in which roosters are made to fight each other, often to the death.

Organisers breed roosters specifically for aggression to make them more effective in the fights.

In July 2024 gardaí received a tip-off about an organised cockfight in Emyvale, Co Monaghan. A subsequent raid by gardaí and animal welfare experts from the Department of Agriculture uncovered 15 dead roosters. Another 70 live roosters were seized.

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A large number of people fled the scene upon the arrival of gardaí.

Gardaí dismantle illegal cockfighting ring in Co Monaghan ]

On Friday gardaí said they arrested a man aged in his 70s. He was charged and released to appear before Monaghan District Court “at a future date”, the Garda Press Office said.

Investigations are ongoing.

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Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist