Gardaí dismantle illegal cock fighting ring in Co Monaghan

Cock fighting is an illegal blood sport where roosters are made to fight each other, often to the death. Photograph: Shammi Mehra/AFP via Getty Images

Gardaí in Co Monaghan have broken up a cock fighting ring and uncovered 15 dead roosters.

Cock fighting is an illegal blood sport where roosters are made to fight each other, often to the death. Organisers often breed roosters specifically for aggression to make them more effective in the fights.

On Saturday at 11am, gardaí received a report of a cock fighting event taking place at a private residence in Emyvale, Co Monaghan.

Gardaí arrived at the scene, causing a large number of people to flee.

Animal welfare experts from the Department of Agriculture were brought down and gardaí obtained a warrant to search the property under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

During the search, they uncovered 15 dead roosters. Another 70 live roosters were seized by the Department of Agriculture.

Gardaí also seized evidence of suspected organised cock fighting.

The investigation is being led by officers at Monaghan Garda station with the assistance of the Department of Agriculture.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Monaghan Garda station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.