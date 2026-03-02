Garda to be charged with dangerous driving after ‘minor’ collision during e-scooter pursuit

A member of a plain clothes drugs unit attempted to engage with a teenage girl having observed what they suspected was an illicit transaction. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A member of An Garda Síochána is set to be charged with dangerous driving over a collision during the pursuit of an e-scooter.

The Garda is set to appear in court later this month on the charge upon the direction of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A member of a plain clothes drugs unit attempted to engage with a teenage girl having observed what they suspected was an illicit transaction at the time of the incident.

It is understood that in attempting to stop the girl who was on an e-scooter, the two vehicles had a “minor” collision. The incident occurred in north west Dublin in August 2024, and an amount of cash was found on the girl.

A complaint was later made about the matter to Fiosrú, the police Ombudsman, which said it does not comment on matters that are due before the courts.

A spokesperson for the Ombudsman said: “Following an investigation by Fiosrú, a garda member is due to app­ear in court on March 26th, 2026, on a dangerous driving charge, based on a direction of the DPP.”

Det Gda Mark Ferris, Garda Representative Association (GRA) representative for Dublin Metropolitan Region West, said he could not comment on the specific case as it is before the courts.

Speaking broadly, Ferris said there is “real concern” among rank‑and‑file gardaí their colleagues were now facing the most “serious criminal allegations arising from incidents where they were attempting, in good faith, to respond to criminality involving high‑risk vehicles like e‑scooters and scramblers”.

“There is still no dedicated pursuit‑driving training or tactical training framework in this jurisdiction, despite the acknowledged dangers of these situations,” he said.

Ferris said gardaí “fully accept” they must be accountable for their actions, but accountability has to be “matched with proper training, clear policy and realistic support if we expect gardaí to make split‑second decisions in fast‑moving, dangerous environments”.

He said that balance is needed for both public confidence and the safety of gardaí.

Ferris welcomed that the Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly was looking into training for gardaí in their pursuit of suspects on e-scooters.

“I hope that the GRA will be fully engaged in shaping whatever new training, tactical frameworks and protections are developed, so that they reflect the realities of day‑to‑day policing rather than just what looks good on paper,” he said.

Ferris also warned there is a “wider structural issue that cannot be ignored”.

“On one side you have an under‑resourced, under‑trained police service being asked to confront increasingly complex and dangerous situations and then on the other, a fully resourced and very active oversight body in Fiosrú that is understandably eager to demonstrate its effectiveness and justify its existence,” he said.

“In proportional terms that is not a healthy mix, and it risks creating a climate where my colleagues on the frontline feel exposed and hesitant when it comes to these types of situations.”

An Garda Síochána has been contacted for comment.