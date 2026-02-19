Six men and one woman arrested as part of Garda organised crime investigation

The investigations and search and arrest operation involved several Garda units

Six men and one woman were arrested this week and 12 vehicles have been seized following a “significant nationwide investigation” targeting an organised crime group.

A number of searches were carried this week by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau as part of the nationwide investigation.

The targeted group is suspected of being involved in carrying out a number of “serious drug-related intimidation attacks nationally”, Garda Headquarters said on Thursday.

On Monday, three men aged in their 30s and 40s and one woman aged in her 30s were arrested after 16 homes and businesses were searched.

The four individuals were arrested under section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, which relates to enhancing the ability of an organised crime group to commit a serious offence.

The four individuals were detained at a number of Garda stations nationally, but have since been released without charge pending submission of a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A further three men aged, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested on Thursday under sections 71A and 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and are detained at Garda stations in Dublin and the midlands.

During the searches, 12 vehicles, several of which had concealments inside, were seized alongside €32,668 in cash, 2kg of cannabis and a number of electronic devices including phones and laptops.

The investigations and search and arrest operation involved several units, including the emergency response personnel, the stolen motor vehicles investigation unit and the Dublin crime response team, alongside regional units from Cork, Tipperary, Limerick and Carlow and Kilkenny.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson said.