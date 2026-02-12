Crime & Law

Revenue find €475,000 of herbal cannabis in woman’s luggage at Dublin Airport

Passenger arrested after 23.8kg of drugs were discovered

The cannabis was found on Wednesday after the woman landed on a flight from Malaysia
Ronan McGreevy
Thu Feb 12 2026 - 16:051 MIN READ

Herbal cannabis worth €475,000 has been seized and a woman arrested during an operation at Dublin Airport.

The seizure was part of a Garda operation targeting organised crime groups operating in and out of Ireland.

Gardaí and Revenue officers discovered the cannabis in vacuum-packed packages in the luggage of a woman who arrived on a flight originating from Malaysia. The drugs weighed 23.8kg.

A woman in her 20s was arrested by An Garda Síochána on Wednesday and was held at a Dublin Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times