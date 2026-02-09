Crime & Law

Woman arrested as drugs valued at €1.7 million seized by gardaí in Co Carlow

Officers recover heroin, cannabis and prescription tablets during searches in Carlow Town

Gardaí seized drugs with an estimated street value of more than €1.7 million in Co Carlow. Photograph: Garda Press Office
Sarah Burns
Mon Feb 09 2026 - 12:441 MIN READ

A woman in her 30s has been arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of more than €1.7 million were seized by gardaí in Co Carlow on Sunday.

The Carlow Drugs Unit stopped and searched a car in the town and recovered suspected heroin and cannabis worth more than €136,000.

In a follow-up search of a house in the town, 12kg of suspected heroin, worth an estimated €1.68m; cannabis herb and resin with a value of almost €50,000 and Alprazolam and Zopiclone tablets were also seized.

A woman in her 30s was arrested and is currently being detained at a Garda station in the eastern region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

All seized items will be submitted to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, gardaí said on Monday.

The searches were part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs by gardaí, known as Operation Tara.

