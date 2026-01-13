Man arrested over 2024 fire at Leixlip house linked to asylum centre rumours

The house in Leixlip, Co Kildare, damaged by fire in a suspected arson attack. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the suspected arson of a building that was wrongly rumoured to have been earmarked for accommodating asylum seekers.

At the time of the fire in February 2024, gardaí said the building in Leixlip, Co Kildare, was the subject of a “significant volume” of misinformation, disinformation and rumour in relation to its use or intended purpose.

The seven-bedroom detached house on Celbridge Road had been wrongly linked to housing for asylum seekers, and protests had taken place outside the property in the preceding weeks.

The fire came after other buildings had been set alight across the country.

Gardaí said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, but that substantial damage was caused to the property.

On Tuesday, gardaí said a man in his 30s had been arrested by officers investigating criminal damage by fire in Leixlip on January 30th and February 7th, 2024.

He was detained at a Co Kildare Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Another man in his 40s has been charged in connection with the incident.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing. – PA