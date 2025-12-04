Crime & Law

Gardaí discover arms cache believed to be linked to dissident republicans

Assault rifle and handguns recovered from woodland in Cork

Gardaí believe the arms cache may belong to a unit of the Real IRA Photograph: Alan Betson
Barry Roche
Thu Dec 04 2025 - 15:511 MIN READ

Gardaí in Cork have discovered an arms cache they believe is linked to dissident republicans operating in the city.

It is understood detectives recovered an assault rifle, two handguns and a quantity of ammunition in a woodland north of the city.

The guns and ammunition have been removed for ballistics analysis to see if they were used in the commission of any offences, it is understood.

Gardaí believe the arms cache may belong to a unit of the Real IRA, which remains strong in the city despite being superseded in other areas by the New IRA.

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times