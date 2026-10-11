Eight men charged with violent disorder at horse fair in Ballinasloe

Eight men have appeared in court in Co Galway charged with violent disorder in Ballinasloe during the International Horse Fair in the town.

There was a large Garda presence as the men – aged 18 to 30 – appeared before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court on Sunday.

Seven of the men were charged with violent disorder at St Michael’s Square, Townparks, Ballinasloe, on Saturday.

They were: Bernard Cawley (24) of Canal Drive, Ballinasloe; John Ward (29) of Esker Park, Athlone, Co Westmeath; Patrick Ward (29) of Dunlo Street, Ballinasloe; John Ward (20) and Bernard Ward (25), both of Hymany Park, Ballinasloe; Bernard McDonagh of Blackberry Lane, Athlone; and Joe Joyce (24) of Moate, Co Westmeath.

Two of the men were charged with violent disorder at the Marina car park in Ballinasloe. They were Joyce – who faces two violent disorder charges – and Gerry Ward (18) of Hymany Park, Ballinasloe.

Garda Pádraig Connolly and Garda Rudy Kelly of Tuam Garda station, Garda Michelle Hallinan of Ballinasloe Garda station and Insp Declan Rock gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

Joyce appeared in court with a white bandage wrapped around his head. Gerry Ward was hobbling and defence barrister Martin Durack said his client had an ankle injury that needed medical attention in Portiuncula University Hospital Ballinasloe.

Judge Olivia Traynor remanded seven of the men on bail to appear before the November 26th sitting of Ballinasloe District Court for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Joyce was remanded on bail to appear before the December 3rd sitting of Ballinasloe District Court.

All eight men made cash lodgements of €500 as part of their bail conditions.

They agreed to be of good behaviour, attend all court appearances, and not contact witnesses or other parties involved in the alleged violent disorder incident, either directly or indirectly or by social media.

McDonagh and the older John Ward must stay out of Ballinasloe as part of their bail conditions.

Patrick Ward, Gerry Ward, Bernard Ward and the younger John Ward, as well as Cawley, must stay out of Athlone as part of their bail conditions.

Joyce must stay out of Ballinasloe and Athlone, apart from attending medical or legal appointments, as part of his bail conditions.

The court heard that two of the men – Cawley and the older John Ward – were unemployed and one, Patrick Ward, was working part-time.

Rock indicated there may be further charges brought against the accused, and Hallinan said further charges may be brought against other individuals arising from the same incidents.