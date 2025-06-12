Annie McCarrick timeline: 32 years of false leads and setbacks in search for American woman presumed murdered

Annie McCarrick, the young American woman who disappeared while living in South Dublin in 1993

A man in his 60s was arrested on Thursday morning in connection with the disappearance and murder of American woman Annie McCarrick (26). She disappeared in March 1993. A search of a property in Clondalkin was also under way.

Timeline of the case:

March 26th, 1993: Annie McCarrick, an American student living in Ireland since 1987, spoke to her flatmates in St Catherine’s Court, Sandycove, before they travelled home for the weekend.

March 27th, 1993: A couple were worried when they turned up to Ms McCarrick’s apartment for a dinner she planned to hosting and she wasn’t there. She did not turn up for work that day in Cava Java on Leeson Street nor on Sunday.

READ MORE

March 28th, 1993: Her flatmates return and find bags of unpacked shopping on the floor of the apartment. A receipt confirmed that the shopping was purchased on 11.02am on March 26th at the Quinnsworth on Sandymount Road. That evening she was reported missing to the gardaí.

March 30th, 1993: Ms McCarrick’s mother Nancy, who was due to visit Ireland anyway, confirms the missing person’s report.

April 7th, 1993: Gardaí state Ms McCarrick was last seen at Johnnie Fox’s pub in Glencullen, Co Dublin, in the company of a man who was of medium height and athletic looking. They believe she travelled alone on a bus to Enniskerry on March 26th, 1993. These leads would later be dismissed.

[ Annie McCarrick’s best friend from childhood: ‘I believe she knew the person responsible for her death’Opens in new window ]

March 26th, 1994: A year after Ms McCarrick’s disappearance, her father, John McCarrick, offers a reward of $150,000 for any “serious information leading to her whereabouts or to her location”. He died in 2009.

June 1997: A search of a pet cemetery in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, is carried out following a tip-off, but her body is not found.

October 2008: A cold-case review sees gardaí interview two suspects who were living in Co Wicklow at the time of Ms McCarrick’s disappearance. They were released without charge.

Nancy McCarrick, mother of Annie McCarrick. Photograph: RTÉ

April 2nd, 2016: Ms McCarrick’s mother Nancy makes an appeal on RTÉ’s Crimecall programme for any information related to her daughter’s disappearance. Mrs McCarrick concedes that she is most likely dead.

July 7th, 2020: New York based lawyer Michael Griffith says he has a “very, very promising lead”.

March 24th, 2023: Gardaí upgrade the disappearance of Ms McCarrick to murder 30 years after her death. At a press conference Det Supt Eddie Carroll said there was now sufficient evidence to suggest Ms McCarrick had been murdered. He believed modern forensic techniques may help to solve her disappearance.

May 11th, 2023: Gardaí confirm they are re-examining the actions and movements of two men, including rechecking accounts and statements they gave in 1993.

March 26th, 2024: Gardaí confirm that two lines of inquiry, that Ms McCarrick had taken a bus to Enniskerry on her own and was last seen in Johnnie Fox’s, were both ruled out. The CCTV photograph of her in the Sandymount branch of the AIB was also ruled out as evidence. It had been taken 11 days before her disappearance.

June 12th, 2025: A man was arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of Annie McCarrick who disappeared while living in South Dublin in 1993. The detention of the man in his 60s is the first arrest ever made in the inquiry.