Regulations due this year to enable mandatory drug testing of gardaí

Regulations to allow for mandatory drug testing of gardaí due to come in before end of the year. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Regulations to allow for the mandatory drug testing of gardaí are expected to be in force before the end of the year, the Department of Justice has said.

Testing was originally due to be introduced before the end of 2021.

Officials from the department are working with An Garda Síochána and drafters within the Office of the Attorney General to finalise the regulations that will underpin the roll-out of drug testing across the force.

“The regulations are complex, will require thorough consideration and remain subject to legal advice, but it is hoped that they will be in place before the end of the year,” a spokesman for the department said.

“The general roll out of testing will be a matter for An Garda Síochána once the regulations are in place.”

The Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024 was signed into law more than a year ago and contains provisions that will allow for the roll-out of substance misuse testing in An Garda Síochána.

“The Act includes provision for regulations that will provide a detailed framework as to how exactly this testing will be carried out,” the spokesman said.

The department said substance-misuse testing as part of recruitment competitions has already been introduced, with applicants required to pass.

An Garda Síochána said that once the regulations are introduced it will conduct a legal assessment and establish the necessary procedural framework.

“Such testing is standard practice across international police services, the Defence Forces, and various high-risk industries,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

“If the presence of a controlled drug is attributable to prescribed or other legitimate medication, a Medical Review Officer will confirm a negative test result. If no such explanation is available, An Garda Síochána will be advised of a positive test result, including details of the identified substances.”

It was announced in June 2021 that the Anti-Corruption Unit would focus on drug use within the Garda as well as issues relating to professional boundaries and the abuse of power for sexual gain.

Assistant Commissioner Pat Clavin said: “We know of instances where we’ve had some of our people recreationally using drugs, so I would be concerned about the level of drug-taking in Irish society in general, and as I say our people come from Irish society.”

The Department of Justice said the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit’s Substance Misuse (Controlled Drugs) Policy “ensures all Garda personnel are aware of their obligation to be fit to carry out their duties safely and effectively”.

The policy says the misuse of controlled drugs by Garda personnel is not tolerated,and testing will be introduced to “prevent and deter their use and identify individuals using such controlled drugs”.