Man loses three fingers following machete attack in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for information on Friday's attack in Clondalkin, Dublin

A man had three fingers cut off with a machete, and a caustic substance thrown in his face, in a serious assault in the Clondalkin area of Dublin this afternoon.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital following the attack, which is understood to be related to a feud between two families living in the area.

While his injuries are serious, gardaí have said they are not life threatening.

It is understood the man was attacked by people known to him at a location in the Bawnogue area of Dublin 22, after which he managed to escape.

However he was pursued and caught, with the vicious assault taking place at a nearby location

The area where the assault took place has been sealed off and an investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said officers responded to reports of a serious assault at a house in Kilcronan View, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 at approximately 12.30pm.

An appeal has been issued for anyone with any information relating to the incident to please come forward with people being urged to contact Clondalkin Garda Station Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area this morning have also been asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.