Three men arrested as drugs valued at €500,000 seized in Limerick

Three men, aged in their 30s and 40s, have been arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs worth over €500,000 and firearms ammunition in Co Limerick on Tuesday.

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €30,000 was discovered by gardaí who stopped a vehicle in the Galvone area.

A follow-up search was conducted at a nearby premises, where gardaí recovered an estimated €350,000 worth of cannabis, €150,000 worth of cocaine, approximately €30,000 in cash, close to 200 rounds of ammunition and other drug-related paraphernalia.

The searches were carried out by Limerick Divisional Drug Unit, in conjunction with other Limerick Regional Units, as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the county.

Three men—two in their 40s and one in his 30s— were arrested in connection with the seizures, gardaí said on Wednesday. They are currently detained pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996, at Garda stations in the Limerick Division.

All of the drugs seized will be sent for forensic analysis, gardaí added.