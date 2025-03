Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí are investigating after a woman was seriously assaulted in Dublin on Sunday.

The incident happened at a residence in Ballyogan, Dublin 18, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was removed from the scene to St Vincent’s Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident and Gardaí have said investigations into the assault are ongoing.