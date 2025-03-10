Man (20s) dies after road crash near Barna, Co Galway

Local diversions were in place on the R336 between Barna and Furbo on Monday morning. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A motorist has died following a road crash in Co Galway on Sunday night.

The man, aged in his 20s, was driving one of the three cars involved in the incident on the R336 near Barna at about 11.25pm. Gardaí said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His body was removed from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway, where a postmortem examination is due to take place. There were no other injuries reported,” the force said in a statement.

The R336 was closed on Monday morning between Barna and Furbo to allow Garda forensic collision investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place and motorists are being encouraged to travel on the N59 road instead.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to people who witnessed the collision or with relevant footage from the area around the time to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Salthill Garda station on (091) 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The incident brings the number of people who have died on the State’s roads so far this year to 31, a reduction on the 39 fatalities recorded in the same period last year.