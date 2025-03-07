Zhenhao Zou: PSNI chief makes appeal to students over serial rapist who studied at Queen’s University

Zhenhao Zou was found guilty at Inner London Crown Court of drugging and raping 10 women in London and China between 2019-2023. Photograph: Metropolitan Police

Northern Ireland’s police chief has appealed to students who may have had concerns about the serial rapist Zhenhao Zou, who studied at Queen’s University Belfast for two years.

Jon Boutcher, the chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), said they had been unable to speak at the trial before Zou’s conviction this week amid fears he may have drugged and attacked more than 50 women while in London.

Zou, who London police said may turn out to be one of the worst sexual predators seen in the UK, was found guilty at Inner London crown court of 11 rapes of 10 different women in the UK and China.

The 28-year-old moved to Northern Ireland at the age of 20 to study mechanical engineering at Queens between 2017-2019. He then moved to London to do a master’s degree but returned to his native China in 2020 owing to Covid restrictions.

READ MORE

Queen’s University has been liaising with the Metropolitan police and the PSNI in relation to the case.

Boutcher said so far they had not seen any evidence of offences in Northern Ireland but were appealing for information. “The issue is that many of the victims do not know that they are victims,” he said.

The court heard how Zou would meet women socially, or through social media, then lure them back to his flat where he would ply them with drink laced with drugs and sexually assault them when they had passed out.

“The very nature of the fact that we have now got the publicity we couldn’t have before, because that would have prejudiced the trial, is again an opportunity to appeal for anybody to come forward who may have any concerns and have known this man around what he may have done,” Boutcher said.

“I would appeal to anybody who met him or [was] in any way was alone with him … where somebody may have been in his accommodation which has been investigated by the Met, but this is another opportunity to reinforce that, that they come forward and speak to us.

“We are in close dialogue with the Met. That will continue,” he added.

The PSNI assistant chief constable Davy Beck said: “At this point I have not identified any victim or offending in Northern Ireland. However, our liaison continues with the Metropolitan police service; we view this very much as still a live investigation in that regard.”

He said anyone who had concerns would be supported by specially trained detectives.

Zou, who was described by police as “devious and Machiavellian”, is due to be sentenced on June 19th.

Queens University said: “We are aware of his recent trial in London and have been liaising with the Metropolitan police in relation to it.” – Guardian

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre 24-hour national helpline: 1800 77 88 88