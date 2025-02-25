Woman dies after ‘serious incident’ on Rosslare ferry

Gardaí said they were responding to a serious incident on board a passenger ferry en route to Rosslare, Co Wexford. Photograph: Alan Betson

A woman has died following an incident aboard a ferry bound for Rosslare Europort from Fishguard in Wales.

Gardaí along with the public order unit are currently at the scene of the serious incident which occurred on board the Stena Nordica passenger ferry.

A crime scene has been declared by gardaí as the ferry docked at the Co Wexford port.

It is understood that the captain of the ferry made an emergency call reporting that an “incident” had taken place on the ferry which left Fishguard port at 2pm and arrived in Rosslare at 5.30pm.

A source at the scene confirmed a woman had died on board the ferry and that the circumstances leading to her death were being investigated by gardaí.

Stena Lines confirmed that an incident had taken place on board and as a result there is disruption to two ferries due to sail from the Europort.

Both the 7.30pm sailing from Rosslare and 1.30am ferry from Fishguard have been cancelled.

In a statement gardaí said that while they “conduct enquiries on board, there are no public safety issues at this time”.

Gardaí are currently making contact with the family of the injured person. Gardaí added there was “no additional information available at this time. An Garda Síochána is not in a position to confirm the exact details of any injuries at this time”.

It is understood that the woman’s body will be taken to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for a postmortem to be carried out.