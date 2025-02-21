Two men arrested after cocaine valued at €1.4m seized in west Dublin

Gardaí seized 20 kilos of cocaine valued at €1.4 million and €15,000 in cash. Photograph: Garda Press Office.

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized cocaine valued at €1.4 million during an operation in Blanchardstown, west Dublin.

Offices attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted two vehicles shortly before 5.00pm on Thursday and discovered 20kgs of the drug.

Some €15,000 in cash was recovered and seized.

Two men - aged 53 and 49- were arrested under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 in relation to facilitating and enhancing drug distribution activities for an organised crime group.

They are being held under Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act 2007, at a Dublin Garda station.

The arrests came as part of the Garda’s ongoing Operation Tara targeting organised crime.