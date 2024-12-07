Man (20s) released without charge after being questioned over assault on woman in Newbridge

The woman was found seriously injured in St Conleth’s Car Park on Main Street, Newbridge shortly after 8am on Wednesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A man arrested in connection with a serious assault on a woman in Newbridge, Co Kildare earlier this week has been released without charge.

The woman (24) was found unconscious and with serious stab wounds in St Conleth’s Car Park on Main Street shortly after 8am on Wednesday. Gardaí believe she was attacked at some point between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The woman was brought to Tallaght University Hospital in a serious condition. She had suffered a number of stab wounds, including to the neck, and lost a significant amount of blood. Sources said it appeared she had engaged in a prolonged struggle with her attacker.

Gardaí said on Saturday that a man, aged in his 20s, arrested in connection with the incident had been released without charge and that the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with relevant information about the incident is asked to contact Newbridge Garda station on 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.