Twin brothers charged with murder of man at house in Tallaght, Co Dublin, last December

Ionel Nicolae Diaconu, who suffered fatal injuries in a stabbing at a house in Tallaght, Co Dublin, last December

Twin brothers have appeared in court charged with the murder of Ionel Nicolae Diaconu (45), who suffered fatal injuries in a stabbing at a house in Tallaght, Co Dublin, last December.

Construction worker Mr Diaconu, originally from Romania, died after an incident at a residence in Castle Park, Tallaght, Dublin 24, on December 11th last. Emergency services were alerted to the incident and discovered the injured man, who was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Monday, Eric and Sean Farrell, both aged 20, of Castle Park, Tallaght, appeared before Tallaght District Court to answer charges of allegedly murdering Mr Diaconu.

Judge Patricia McNamara was told neither of the accused men gave any reply when the charge of murder was put to them after they had been arrested.

No application for bail was made as bail can only be granted by the High Court on the charge, though legal aid was granted to the brothers. They were remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.