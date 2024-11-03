Crime & Law

Van driver dragged from vehicle and attacked by masked gang in Co Tyrone

One of the masked men was armed with a suspected firearm

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE
Sun Nov 03 2024 - 12:14

A van driver has been dragged from his vehicle and assaulted by a gang of masked men in Co Tyrone.

Detectives are investigating the incident which occurred in Carrickmore early on Sunday morning.

Police said the delivery van was stopped by a number of masked men, one armed with a suspected firearm, at Main Street in Carrickmore between 5am and 5.30am on Sunday morning.

The driver, a man aged in his 40s, was dragged from the vehicle and assaulted by the men. The gang also smashed the windows of the van before leaving the area.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

Police said their investigation was at an early stage. They appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area to come forward. – PA