Man (74) in critical condition after assault in Co Antrim

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is appealing for witnesses. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A 74-year-old man was in a critical condition in hospital on Sunday after being assaulted in Co Antrim.

Police said the victim was approached by a man and woman on Station Road in the town shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday and was punched by the man.

He was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

A man (21) and woman (25) were arrested a short time later on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they remained in custody on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the incident, or captured dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact police or, anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers. – PA