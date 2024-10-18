Four men injured with multiple stab wounds in Nenagh

It is understood the incident is linked to a violent dispute between a number of parties local to the area. Photograph: Alan Betson

Four people were injured, including two young men who are being treated in hospital in Limerick, after they sustained multiple stab or slash wounds during a violent incident in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

The attack occurred in the north Tipperary town around noon on Friday.

Two of the men arrived at an injury unit at Nenagh Hospital with stab wounds to their head and arms.

They were later transferred by ambulance to the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick.

These two men are understood to have sustained serious injuries with at least one of them suffering a stab or slash wound to his head.

Gardaí at Nenagh said four men sought treatment for injuries following a public order incident in Nenagh on Friday afternoon.

A statement issued by a Garda spokesman read: “Gardaí received report of a public order incident involving a number of individuals in Nenagh, Co Tipperary this afternoon, Friday 18th October 2024.

“All parties involved had left the scene prior to the arrival of gardaí.”

“Four individuals subsequently sought medical treatment of their own accord for non-life threatening injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing. No further information is available.”

It is understood the incident is linked to a violent dispute between a number of parties local to the area.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Nenagh on (067) 50450.