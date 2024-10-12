Four arrested after €8.5 million of cannabis seized in Tallaght, Co Dublin

Four men were arrested after cannabis valued at €8.5 million was seized in Tallaght.
A business premises in the Ballymount area was searched on Friday afternoon, after gardaí intercepted two vehicles shortly after 3pm.
Some 429 kilos of cannabis was seized during the planned operation by the Garda and Revenue, carried out under Operation Tara which targets organised crime.
The four men, aged 31, 45, 52 and 58, were arrested under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 for offences of facilitating and enhancing a criminal organisation to commit drug trafficking offences.
They are being held at Garda stations in Dublin and investigations are ongoing.
“This operation is another example of our commitment to target the enablers and facilitators of global drug trafficking networks and our ongoing efforts to make Ireland a difficult environment for them to operate in,” said the Garda head of Organised and Serious Crime Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly.
