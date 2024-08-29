Man (20s) arrested in connection with criminal damage, road crash and firearm seizure in one day

The criminal damage occurred at a property in the Shanakiel area of Cork city at 5.40pm on August 23rd. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man in his 20s is in Garda custody after he was arrested on Thursday morning in connection with an act of criminal damage, a road collision and the seizing of a suspected firearm – all of which took place on the same day earlier this month in Cork.

The criminal damage occurred at a property in the Shanakiel area at 5.40pm on August 23rd. Half an hour later, a motorcycle collided with a male pedestrian in his 60s on the Churchfield Road in the city.

The pedestrian was later taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. He remains in hospital where his condition is described are serious.

The motorcyclist and passenger failed to remain at the scene. A suspected firearm was subsequently seized by gardaí.

The man is in now Garda custody.

He is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at a Garda station in the southern region. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to these incidents or road users with video footage to contact them.

Another man was previously arrested in connection with this crime. He was released without charge and file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.