Gardaí arrest nine people after searches relating to November riots

Garda police officers in riot gear line up on O'Connell Street after violence broke out on November 23rd, 2023.

A total of nine people were arrested on Tuesday morning following searches related to the Dublin riots in November.

Gardaí in Store Street carried out a total of 10 searches at separate locations across Dublin city in connection with the ongoing investigations into the serious public disorder events on November 23rd.

As a result, nine people were arrested, including eight men and one woman. The nine individuals are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Garda stations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR).

A total of 49 people have now been arrested in relation to the riots.

The trouble began following an incident where there was a stabbing outside a school on Parnell Square East in the city centre at lunchtime on November 23rd. When rumours began circulating about the identity of the suspect, far-right agitators gathered at the scene, attempting to break through it.

That incident provoked clashes between those present and Public Order Unit gardaí, with the violence then spreading. Shops were looted while a Luas tram, buses and Garda vehicles were destroyed in arson attacks.

An Garda Síochána has appealed again for anyone with information about the events on that day, or anyone involved in organising or participating in these events, to contact the Garda investigation team at Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.