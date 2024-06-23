Man charged in relation to alleged violent disorder involving group of gay men in Phoenix Park

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in connection with an alleged violent disorder in the Phoenix Park last Monday. The incident in the park, which was raised in the Seanad by Fine Gael Senator Barry Ward, involved three gay men allegedly being “hunted” by six men with knives. Mr Ward said he had spoken to one of the men who said he feared for his life while being pursued.

“They were chased down and, as he said, ‘hunted’ by six men with knives,” Mr Ward said. He said the men got away “but God knows what would have happened if they had not”.

Gardaí said they had received an anonymous call following the incident and visited the Phoenix Park.

[ Three gay men ‘hunted’ in Phoenix Park by six men with knives in ‘shocking’ incident ]

“A search of the area was conducted and no persons made themselves known to gardaí. Following on from further enquiries, gardaí identified a suspect,” they said.

READ MORE

The man, aged in his late teens, was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act, 1997 and detained at a Garda station in north Dublin.

He has been charged and will appear in court tomorrow morning. Gardaí said investigations are continuing.

An Garda Síochána said it takes any crime or incident with a hate motivation seriously and incidents reported are investigated.

It called on anyone with direct knowledge of the Phoenix Park incident to contact An Garda Síochána either at Cabra Garda station on 01 666 7400, the Diversity Unit at the Garda National Community Engagement Bureau on 01 666 3150 or through an advocacy group.

Mr Ward said in the Seanad that when the victims contacted gardaí “they were told there was no CCTV and they could not identify the crowd”.

The Senator said “that is not good enough” and called for Garda patrols in the Phoenix Park.

An Garda Síochána said it had been in contact with LGBTQIA+ advocacy groups following the incident.