‘Your home should be your sanctuary’: Three Irishmen charged over alleged $1m Melbourne robbery spree

Detectives in Melbourne arrested the men at a hotel near Melbourne Airport. Photograph: Alamy/PA

Police in Australia have charged three Irishmen in connection with a spate of alleged “sophisticated residential burglaries” across Melbourne.

Detectives from the Box Hill Divisional Response Unit (DRU) allege the three Irish nationals, who entered Australia in the last six months, stole more than $1 million worth of property, including cash, jewellery and designer handbags.

On Thursday, Box Hill detectives arrested the men at a hotel near Melbourne Airport. A 24-year-old man, a 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, all with no fixed address, were all charged with numerous counts of aggravated home invasion, aggravated burglary, burglary, and theft from motor vehicle. All three men were remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police allege the trio are responsible for over 60 home burglaries across Blackburn, Doncaster, Narre Warren, Hampton Park Narre Warren and Templestowe since January.

The majority of these offences occurred while the occupants were away from their homes. After breaking into homes, the three men allegedly used cleaning products in an attempt to cover their tracks, according to a statement from Victoria Police.

Police also said that three further Irish nationals were arrested on March 18th in connection to home burglaries in Sunshine and Mill Park in Melbourne between January and March.

Investigators recovered more than $380,000 cash and designer jewellery which was allegedly stolen during from these two properties.

A 35-year-old man, 28-year-old man, and a 21-year-old man all with no fixed address were charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage, aggravated home invasion and false imprisonment. All three men were remanded to appear before Melbourne Magistrates Court on June 25th.

“Your home should be your sanctuary - Victoria Police simply will not stand for anyone who seeks to enter someone else’s home and takes what’s not theirs,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Brendon Pollock, Box Hill divisional response.

“We will continue to target serious and organised crime groups, no matter where they’re from.”