Gardaí investigating assaults in Co Clare that left man with serious injuries

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating a series of alleged assaults in Clarecastle in Co Clare on the afternoon of Sunday, April 14th.

Shortly before 1pm, it is reported that two men entered a retail premises and assaulted two men before fleeing the scene in a car.

One of the injured men (20s) is currently being treated for serious injuries in hospital. The other injured party, a youth in his late teens, received treatment in hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

A woman (50s) was also injured and is receiving hospital treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is preserved and a technical examination is being conducted.

An Incident Room at Ennis Garda station has been established and an investigation is continuing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the Clarecastle area between 12:45pm and 1:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone who was in Clarecastle at these times and observed any activity which drew their attention is also asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis Garda station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.