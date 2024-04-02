Easter weekend saw ‘extremely dangerous driving’ with more than 2,600 caught speeding

Almost 180 arrests for driving under the influence were made following over 5,000 roadside drug and alcohol tests. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

More than 2,600 drivers were caught speeding throughout the bank holiday weekend which saw “extremely dangerous driving” while one driver was found speeding at almost 200km/h, according to An Garda Síochána.

There were three road fatalities during the weekend while 13 serious collisions resulted in serious and life-threatening injuries.

Some 58 people have been killed on Irish roads so far this year, 16 more than the same period in 2023.

Between Thursday and Tuesday morning, more than 2,630 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the Easter bank holiday road safety enforcement operation.

One driver was caught speeding at 193km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M1 at Bellewstown, Co Meath while another was found driving at 126km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Tonglee Road in Dublin 5.

Meanwhile, 177 arrests for driving under the influence were made following over 5,000 roadside drug and alcohol tests.

Over a quarter of the arrests for driving under the influence occurred between 8am and 2pm.

Some 36 people were arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence between Monday at 7am and Tuesday at 7am.

Over 220 drivers were found using phones while driving while a further 77 were caught without wearing seat belts.

Jane Humphries, Chief Supt of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said the issues on Irish roads at present require the attention of “every single person”.

“We are seeing some extremely dangerous driving behaviour that must be stopped. Slow down. Be patient and be mindful of your actions while in control of the vehicle you’re driving. Responsible driving habits keep yourself and other road users safe. It is as simple as that.”