Former GAA player arrested over alleged violent assault on boy at vacant property

Suspect, well known in GAA circles, was detained on Monday for questioning with a file on case now being sent to DPP

FILE GARDA STOCK A stock picture of the Garda badge logo on Dublins Searse Street station. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 16, 2019. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The man (40s) was detained at a garda station in the region where the alleged assault occurred.

Conor Lally
Wed Feb 21 2024 - 13:43

A man has been arrested for questioning over the alleged assault of a boy in the south west of the country last year. The suspect, who is well known in GAA circles nationally, was detained on Monday some five months after the alleged violent incident.

The injured boy was hospitalised at the time with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries and a criminal investigation was immediately launched. That inquiry has been ongoing since then, resulting in the arrest of a suspect on Monday.

Investigating gardaí put a number of findings in their investigation to date to the man during questioning and he has since been released, with a file being prepared for the DPP on the case.

“Gardaí investigating an alleged assault on a male child, arrested a man on Monday 19th February 2024 as part of this investigation,” Garda Headquarters said in reply to queries.

The man (40s) was detained at a garda station in the region where the alleged assault occurred. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, allowing for him to be questioned by up to 24 hours without charge.

“He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

The Garda added the investigation team was continuing with its inquiry and appealed to “anyone with any information in relation to this incident” to contact gardaí.

It is understood the injured boy, aged 12, was in a vacant property when the alleged assault occurred. The scene was examined at the time and a statement was taken from the child.

