Cocaine valued at €3.1m seized as Garda targets Dublin drugs gang

A search of a vehicle in Wicklow uncovered 44kg of cocaine valued at about €3.1 million.

Gardaí targeting a Dublin drugs gang have carried out 37 search operations and seized cocaine valued at more than €3 million.

Two men suspected of involvement in the gang’s operations were arrested during the “day of action” on Thursday which, according to gardaí was “part of ongoing investigations into the activities of a drug trafficking network” based in the east of the country.

Homes, businesses and vehicles were searched across Dublin and Wicklow by large numbers of gardaí led by drugs and serious crime units from south Dublin.

A search of a vehicle in Wicklow uncovered 44kg of cocaine valued at about €3.1 million. A man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested as part of the search is being held at a Garda station in Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

READ MORE

More than €280,000, believed to be connected to the gangs activities, has been frozen in various bank accounts and eight vehicles suspected to be the proceeds of crime or to have been used in money laundering have been seized.

Gardaí also discovered €213,000 in cash at a house in Clondalkin, leading to the arrest of another man aged in his 30s. He is also being held in a Dublin Garda station.

In total, €353,000 was seized during the various searches, along with jewellery, designer watches, electronic devices, laptops, and smartphones.