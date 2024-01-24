Gardaí investigating suspected case of badger baiting in Limerick

The incident occurred at a rural location in the vicinity of Croagh village at about 4pm.

Gardaí are investigating a suspected case of badger baiting in Co Limerick.

Detectives in Newcastle West and the National Parks and Wildlife Service were alerted to the incident which is contrary to the Wildlife Act, 1976, at a rural location in the vicinity of Croagh village at about 4pm on Wednesday.

Gardaí arrived at the scene and found two large holes which had been dug in the ground.

“This is believed to be a practice known as badger baiting – when badgers, which are a protected species in Ireland, are dug out of their sets and captured by people to be used to fight with dogs,” said a Garda spokeswoman.

“This is a harmful and serious offence under the Wildlife Act. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information regarding this incident to come forward.”

In particular, detectives wish to speak with anyone that was in the Croagh village area or the wider Adare and Rathkeale areas during 1pm and 4pm and who may have seen anything which resembled this or saw anything which may have drawn their attention.

Any road users who may have video camera footage (including dash-cam) from this area at this time, are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda station on 069 20650, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.