Crime & Law

Man arrested after cocaine worth more than €1m seized at Dublin Airport

Officers from Revenue stopped and searched the baggage of a passenger who had travelled from Washington

About 16kgs of the drug was discovered, which is estimated to be worth more than €1,128,000. Photograph: Revenue

Colin Gleeson
Thu Dec 28 2023 - 19:32

A man has been arrested after cocaine worth more than €1 million was seized at Dublin Airport on Thursday.

The seizure was made by Revenue officers as part of an intelligence-led operation when officers stopped and searched the baggage of a passenger who had travelled from Washington.

About 16kgs of the drug was discovered, which is estimated to be worth more than €1,128,000.

Gardaí at Dublin Airport arrested a man in his 30s who has been charged and is due before the courts.

READ MORE

Revenue said the seizure was part of its ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

  • Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
  • Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
  • Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here
Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson is an Irish Times reporter

LATEST STORIES